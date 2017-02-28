Caskets remain unearthed at cemetery months after flooding

LIVINGSTON - Two caskets have been sitting above the ground for more than five months at the Rayborn Family Cemetery.

The Caskets were forced out of the ground in August, when floods swept through the area. More than five months later, the caskets are still out of the ground, covered in blue tarps to keep rain from getting inside.

Randall Starkey lives across from the cemetery and sees the caskets everyday.

"It's pitiful, it really is. Hell, I'll pay for it," Starkey said. "I got a little FEMA money, and if it comes to it I'll hire somebody and put the people back in the gound."

A member of the Rayborn family, who didn't want to go on camera, says the family very much wants their loved ones reburied and they have already paid to have the caskets re-intured. But she also says these thing take time.

The Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs is in charge of burying the caskets, but they say the ground is still too wet to put them back.

"Right now, it's so saturated that if we were to go in with our equipment and try to do those burials, and re-dig the graves, our equipment would just sink to the axles," said Bobby Suchman, an employee at Seale Funeral Home.

Wet ground or not, Starkey still says it's not right to let the caskets just sit there.

"If I float up out there, I'd want somebody to put me back in the ground."