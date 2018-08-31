86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Casket arrives at Capitol for McCain memorial

1 hour 59 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, August 31 2018 Aug 31, 2018 August 31, 2018 10:03 AM August 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The hearse carrying the casket of John McCain has arrived at the Capitol as a memorial begins for the Republican senator.

McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, and other members of his family watched from the steps of the East Plaza as his casket was carried into the Capitol. Family, friends, lawmakers and other guests, including some celebrities, gathered in the Capitol's Rotunda for the service.

Congressional leaders are expected to deliver remarks. It's the first of two days of services honoring the Arizona senator in the nation's capital where he served for more than 30 years in elected office.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days