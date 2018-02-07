70°
Casino mogul Steve Wynn resigns amid sex misconduct claims

9 hours 12 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, February 06 2018 Feb 6, 2018 February 06, 2018 9:15 PM February 06, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: SF Gate
LAS VEGAS - Casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO at Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.
  
Wynn Resorts says Tuesday the resignation is effective immediately.
  
The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 26 that a number of women said Wynn harassed or assaulted them and that one case led to a $7.5 million settlement.
  
The Las Vegas billionaire has vehemently denied the allegations, which he attributes to a campaign led by his ex-wife.
  
He also faces investigations by gambling regulators in two states.
  
The board of directors for Wynn Resorts has appointed Matt Maddox, currently president of the company, as its CEO effective immediately.
