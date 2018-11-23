Casino executives: Belle of Baton Rouge not moving to land

BATON ROUGE - It appears the Belle of Baton Rouge Hotel and Casino won't be taking advantage of a new state law that would allow casinos to move from a boat to land.

Lawmakers reworked laws earlier this year, which allowed casinos to move to a fixed spot on land within 1200 feet of the boat. The Belle is currently located on France Street near the USS Kid in downtown.

There was some speculation that the Belle would move but Eldorado Resorts, the company that owns the casino, says that won't happen. The executives said they might move their Lake Charles casinos to land, but don't anticipate moving the Belle.