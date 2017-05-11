Casino employee held at knifepoint in Lafayette Parish robbery

DUSON – Police in Duscon are asking for the public’s help to identify two people who robbed a casino at gunpoint last weekend.

According to the Duscon Police department, an unidentified black male and black female robbed “a local business” around 3:30 p.m. Saturday May 6. KATC reports that the business is Lucky Deuces Casino, located within a truck stop.

Police tell KATC that the man, who was armed with a gun, forced a clerk and a customer into the casino. Inside, 10 casino patrons and three employees were ordered to get on the ground. The man ordered the patrons to hand over their phones while the woman held a knife to the cashier’s neck.

Police say the attackers fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a light-colored car. They were last seen traveling north on Mire Highway.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call investigators at 789-8477 or 232-8477.