Casino developers reapply to build 2 new casinos along Miss. Gulf Coast

Image from The Sun-Herald

BILOXI, Miss. - An official says that developers have reapplied to build two casinos along the Mississippi Gulf Coast whose proposed sites were previously rejected by gaming commissioners.



Allen Godfrey, executive director of the Mississippi Gaming Commission, tells The Sun-Herald that developers RW Development and Jacobs Entertainment have reapplied.



RW Development proposed building South Beach Casino on the northeast side of Veterans Avenue at U.S. 90. But commissioners in 2008 voted it down.



In 2014, commissioners also denied site approval for Jacobs Entertainment's proposed casino site west of Yacht Club Road in Diamondhead.



The newspaper reports that the gaming commissioners will move their February meeting from Jackson to the coast to facilitate a public hearing on the applications.