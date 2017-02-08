'Cash me ousside' girl got caught in an airplane, fight ensues

LOS ANGELES – Danielle Bregoli, who became “internet famous” after appearing on an episode of Dr. Phil, was kicked off an airplane in California for fighting with another passenger.

TMZ, the L.A.-based entertainment report, posted Wednesday, Bregoli and her mom were boarding a flight out of Los Angeles when the brawl happened. TMZ said Bregoli punched a woman who got upset Bregoli's mother was fumbling as she loaded a carry-on bag in an overhead locker.

Bregoli is known for her bizarre phrase, “Cash me ousside,” echoed on Dr. Phil as she fussed the audience for laughing at her unhinged behavior. Bregoli was featured on the show, seen weekdays on WBRZ Channel 2 at 3 p.m., for a show about teenage girls who can't be controlled by their parents.

The phrase went viral. Dr. Phil producers promised Bregoli will re-appear on the show.

Bregoli's turned her new-found fame into a line of apparel.

About the struggle on the plane, the airline banned the three for life from flying with the carrier, TMZ reported.

Read more from TMZ HERE, where there is a video posted. Use caution, the video is graphic and filled with racial remarks.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz