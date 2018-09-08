Cash hoard, stockpile of guns found in home, warehouse

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Deputies have released details on a drug bust involving two parishes, with dozens of guns and half a million dollars in cash seized.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says 41--year-old Jason Gagliano of was arrested Aug. 17 on domestic battery charges. Deputies also found a gun, a small number of drugs, and $500,000 inside his home off LA 1022.

But law enforcement wasn't done there. The arrest led authorities to Gagliano's warehouses in Baton Rouge, where they found more than a pound and a half of methamphetamine, marijuana, and 33 firearms with ammunition.

"That's blowing my mind man, I don't know what to think," said Bruce Brady, Gagliano's neighbor. "That's too close, too close to my house."

Brady says he never noticed anything suspicious about his neighbor, who was previously convicted of manslaughter after he took a plea deal in a murder investigation more than a decade ago.

"They seemed real friendly to me. I've talked to them here and there. Nothing out of the ordinary," Brady said. "After I found that they had drugs and guns over there, I'm surprised because I never seen anybody go around over there."

Joel Miller has been operating a body shop for years, right next door to the warehouse where the guns and drugs were found. He had no idea what was really inside.

"I heard it was an adult novelty warehouse. They were storing adult toys and stuff," Miller said.

Gagliano is in the Livingston Parish Jail, his bond is set at $250,000.