Cartoonist honors Tom Benson with touching comic

Photo: Walt Handelsman/The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - The death of Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson Thursday was felt by fans all across Louisiana.

Since the announcement of his passing Thursday afternoon, folks have found incredible ways to honor the man who left an indelible mark on Louisiana sports.

One of the most touching tributes we've seen thus far has to be the one from Advocate cartoonist Walt Handelsman. The art shows the Saints owner being welcomed at the gates of heaven by angels wearing the team's gear and proclaiming, "Welcome to your skybox! Everyone here is a Saint!!"

For an added touch, the clouds also form the shape of the Superdome, the Saints' home stadium.

Benson had owned the Saints for more than 30 years and is largely responsible for bringing in Head Coach Sean Payton and Quarterback Drew Brees. In 2010, the Saints won their first Super Bowl since their formation in 1967, bringing the Lombardi Trophy back to a city that had been ravaged by Hurricane Katrina just five years earlier.

Fans also held an impromptu second line in the streets of New Orleans Thursday night to "bring him home right".