Carson sworn in as HUD secretary

WASHINGTON - Ben Carson has been sworn in as the next secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.



The retired neurosurgeon and Republican presidential candidate was confirmed by the Senate earlier Thursday.



Vice President Mike Pence says he is confident that Carson will "open doors of opportunity" to some of the most vulnerable in the country.



Carson's selection for the position raised eyebrows because he never held public office and has no experience in housing or development issues. But he earned President Donald Trump's respect and confidence during the campaign.



Republicans have also praised his life story. Carson grew up in inner-city Detroit and rose to the highest ranks of the medical profession.