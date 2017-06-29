Latest Weather Blog
Cars damaged by interstate pothole; Repairs made to highway
BATON ROUGE – DOTD had to repair potholes on I-110 Thursday morning after numerous cars hit the holes and were damaged.
The potholes were on southbound I-110 near Memorial Stadium. DOTD crews started patching bad spots around nine o'clock.
One driver said she hit the pothole and lost two tires.
“Next thing I know, four to five pulled over for the same reason,” driver Enjoli Reynolds told WBRZ.
“Anything could have happened,” Reynolds said, frustrated about the situation.
DOTD closed lanes on I-110 South for repairs to the roadway and as roadside assistance crews made repairs to damaged vehicles.
The lane closures on I-110 were part of a city-wide traffic issue. Other problems were caused by rain and wrecks on I-12.
