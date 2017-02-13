Cars catch fire in Disneyland parking structure, no injuries

67°
February 13, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Authorities say several cars caught fire in the main parking structure at Disneyland, and about a half-dozen people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Anaheim police said Monday that the fires that broke out at the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure have been extinguished and firefighters are working to clear smoke. Police say the structure has been evacuated, but five to seven people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Gray smoke could be seen pouring out of the structure when the blazes were first reported, but it was slowly starting to dissipate.

There was no immediate word on a cause.

The Mickey & Friends Structure, with sections named for Disney characters and trams that take visitors to the entrance to the Disney Resort's two theme parks, is a familiar spot for millions of visitors.

