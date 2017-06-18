85°
'Cars 3' speeds to No. 1, Tupac biopic nets strong debut

35 minutes 55 seconds ago June 18, 2017 Jun 18, 2017 Sunday, June 18 2017 June 18, 2017 11:22 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES - Lightning McQueen and his pals in "Cars 3" raced to the top spot at the box office this weekend, pushing "Wonder Woman" into second place for the first time since it opened.
  
Studio estimates on Sunday said Disney and Pixar's "Cars 3" opened with $53.5 million - a low for the $1 billion series.
  
In its third weekend, "Wonder Woman" held strong with $40.8 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.6 million.
  
In third place, the Tupac biopic "All Eyez on Me" debuted with a notable $27.1 million, while the Mandy Moore shark thriller "47 Meters Down" netted $11.5 million.
  
The raunchy comedy "Rough Night" got off to a rough start in seventh place. Sony's R-rated bachelorette party gone wrong pic earned only $8.1 million against a $20 million budget.

