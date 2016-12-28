Carrie Fisher's books become best sellers after her death

70°
December 28, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK - There's been a run on Carrie Fisher's books since the "Star Wars" actress and humorist died on Tuesday.

Fisher's book, "The Princess Diarist," was on top of Amazon's list of best-selling books on Wednesday, just ahead of "Zero Sugar Diet."

"Wishful Drinking" and "Postcards From the Edge" were also in Amazon's top 10, with "Shockaholic" ranked as No. 57.

Five of the top 10 books on Amazon's "Movers and Shakers" list, which measures titles that show the greatest upward movement in sales over a 24-hour period, were by Fisher. That list also included Courtney Carbone's book, "I Am a Princess," about Fisher's Princess Leia character, at No. 11.

Fisher had been hospitalized since Friday, when paramedics responded to a report of a patient in distress at Los Angeles airport.

