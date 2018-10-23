Carpooling program saving people time, money

BATON ROUGE - There's a concept called ride-sharing and a program in the Baton Rouge area is working to help commuters and other travelers find a cheaper, more efficient way to get to and from work.

It's called Commuter Krewe and it launched in March 2018. The program is an online-based portal that connects drivers with riders looking to carpool. Something that if used can save people time and money.

Baton Rouge roads are full of people driving alone going to their destinations on a daily basis. Emanuel Andrews of Commuter Krewe says that's a big reason why the roads are so full.

"That contributes a lot to the traffic congestion, it would help tremendously if we could limit the number of single-occupied vehicles on the road," he said.

The Capital Region Planning Commission and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are working to reduce all that congestion and vehicle emissions. It's one of the biggest reasons why the program was born.

Drivers or riders sign up online and enter their home and work locations to find a match with someone who is taking a similar route.

"There are individuals that are coming from great distances," said Andrews. "Coming from Mississippi that are in our program, some come from Slidell or New Orleans."

It's free to enroll and everything is confidential. Right now with the closure of the Sunshine Bridge, there are more people taking the Plaquemine Ferry and even more people coming from great distances. It's an opportunity for people to join Commuter Krewe and team up with an individual in a carpool group.

"You're seeing commutes going from 30 minutes to an hour and a half to two hours," said Andrews. "It's a headache but you don't have to go about it alone."

Andrews says Commuter Krewe helps people save time and money in an area that's impacted by even the smallest of accidents. The goal of the state and region is to get drivers to consider carpooling by signing up online. Individuals on all levels are using the program, including those currently using public transportation or people without a main form of transportation.

Commuter Krewe also has an emergency ride home program that guarantees individuals that regularly participate in the program a ride home if the driver suddenly can't complete the ride home. The program will pay up to $100 for a one-way trip.