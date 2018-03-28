Carnival Cruise trades cruise for teen's Snapchat handle

81°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Richmond Times-Dispatch

PROSPET, Va. (AP) - Carnival Cruise rolled into a small Virginia town this week on the hunt for a local teen and his coveted Snapchat handle CarnivalCruise.

The company surprised 15-year-old Darian Lipscomb at his Prospect, Virginia, home Tuesday night after peppering the town with signs asking "Hey Prospect, does anyone know Darian?"

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the company offered to trade Lipscomb a free trip for his family abroad its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, in exchange for his Snapchat handle. The net worth of the trip is about $5,000.

Organizers say Lipscomb will receive customized surprises throughout the trip, which will be documented on the cruise's social channels. The Dispatch reports the company said the trade was a fun way to claim the handle and reward a 'superfan.'

