Carell, 'Office' producers reteam for 'Space Force' comedy

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Steve Carell is starring in a new workplace comedy that could be out of this world.



Netflix said Wednesday that Carell is re-teaming with "The Office" producers Greg Daniels and Howard Klein on the series "Space Force."



It's about the people assigned to create a sixth branch of the armed services focused on space, the streaming service said.



The premise is grounded in reality: Last year, the Trump administration directed the Pentagon to form a Space Command aimed at the creation of a Space Force branch.



Carell and Daniels are the sitcom's co-creators and will serve as executive producers along with Klein.



Daniels co-created NBC's 2015-13 "The Office," based on the original Ricky Gervais-Stephen Merchant U.K. mockumentary series.