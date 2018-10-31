73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Caregiver charged in death of 4-year-old boy

Wednesday, October 31 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KRCG
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A 26-year-old woman who reported a 4-year-old Missouri boy missing about a week before his body was found is now charged in his death.
  
Quatavia Givens was charged Wednesday with neglect or abuse of a child resulting in death.
  
Police say Givens was caring for Darnell Gray on Oct. 24 at a Jefferson City housing complex while his father was at work. She reported him missing the next morning, prompting an intense search before his body was found.
  
A probable cause statement says Givens admitted to investigators that she hit the boy.
  
An autopsy found multiple injuries on the boy's body.
  
Givens is being held in the Cole County Jail without bond. Online court records don't list an attorney for her.

