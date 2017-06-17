87°
Care center loses license after child wanders into street

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana child care center has lost its license and public funding after a toddler wandered into traffic.
  
The child was not hurt. But, the Louisiana Department of Education says Five Star Learning Academy in New Orleans failed to report the incident to the state and did not give the child's parents all the details of what happened.
  
The center is ineligible for public money for a program that aids low-income families. It has two weeks to appeal the license revocation and funding loss.
  
The Department of Children and Family Services says a driver saw a child run into a road May 26. After stopping his truck to block traffic, he walked the child to Five Star Academy, where a staff member appeared unaware the child was missing.

