Latest Weather Blog
Cardinals release former Tiger, star safety Tyrann Mathieu
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have released safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday after the two sides couldn't rework his contract.
Mathieu was due for $18.75 million of his contract to be guaranteed when the league year officially begins at 4 p.m. EDT. By cutting him, Arizona will save close to $5 million in cap space.
Mathieu became a star in the Arizona secondary after being selected in the third round of the 2013 draft following a troubled college career at LSU. He was an All-Pro in 2015, when he had five interceptions and 17 passes defensed.
But he also has been plagued by injuries and only last season did Mathieu appear in all 16 games.
"I've never made a secret that Tyrann has always had a special place in my heart and always will," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said. "While we all understand this a part of the business, that certainly doesn't make it any easier. We all wish Tyrann nothing but continued success in his career and beyond."
