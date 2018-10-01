88°
Cardi B at police precinct amid probe of strip club fight

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - The rapper Cardi B is at a New York City police station as part of an investigation of her possible involvement in a fight at a strip club.
  
She appeared at the station in Queens on Monday.
  
Police say she and her entourage were present at around 3 a.m. Saturday when a dispute occurred at the club.
  
Chairs and bottles were thrown. Two bartenders were hit with debris.
  
Investigators say the fracas may have involved a romantic dispute.
