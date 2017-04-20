Killer of former Saints player sentenced to 25 years

NEW ORLEANS - The man who killed retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith and wounded his wife during a traffic dispute last year has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, far less than the maximum.



Louisiana district Judge Camille Buras sentenced 29-year-old Cardell Hayes to 25 years for manslaughter and 15 for attempted manslaughter. He had faced up to 60 years if the maximum sentences were to be served consecutively.



Hayes repeatedly shot Smith in the back as the men argued in the street the night of April 9, 2016. The confrontation began when Smith's SUV appeared to bump Hayes' Hummer. Hayes then followed the Smiths and slammed into them.



Hayes claimed self-defense, but no other witness or evidence supported his belief that Smith was firing at him. The former NFL star's loaded gun was found in his car, unused.