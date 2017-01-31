Cara's House animal shelter awarded $50,000 for post-flood expansion

SORRENTO – Cara's House animal shelter has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to support its new expansion following the August 2016 flood.

The Petco Foundation investment will help pay for three new buildings that will house additional dogs and cats available for adoption.

"CARA's House is so excited about this grant from the Petco Foundation and what it can do for the homeless pets of Ascension," Virginia Smith, Cara's president said.

Cara's House is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving and adopting homeless animals in Ascension Parish.

For more information on Cara's House visit www.carashouse.com.