Car underneath 18-wheeler after crash

PORT ALLEN - Sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash on LA-1 involving an 18-wheeler and a car.

The car appears to have crashed into the side of the tanker and got wedged underneath.

Paramedics are checking out the occupants of the car for injuries. The driver of the truck escaped unharmed.

Traffic is moving slow in the area.

News 2 has reached out to law enforcement for more information.