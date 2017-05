Car, train involved in crash on Kingfisher Street

DENHAM SPRINGS – A crash involving a car and train occurred on Kingfisher Street on Friday morning.



The crash involved a new Dodge Charger. It appears the car was over the crossroads and was pushed by the train. The front of the train appears to have gone through the driver’s side window.



Reports of injuries are not known at this time.



This story will be updated as more information becomes available.