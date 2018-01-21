Car thief ditches car in Ascension Parish after realizing OnStar was tracking them

PRAIRIEVILLE – Car thieves ran, seeking refuge in a neighborhood this week – startling the residents there.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said it assisted in a case involving a stolen car from Baton Rouge. The vehicle was equipped with OnStar, which helped in locating the vehicle.

Multiple agencies tracked the stolen vehicle through its GPS and the suspects abandoned it and ran into a neighborhood when authorities, including a helicopter, located it.

The vehicle was returned to its owner, authorities said.

Baton Rouge Police are handling the search for a suspect or suspects but have not released specifics about their whereabouts or identities.

Eyewitnesses said at least one person chased was seen on home surveillance walking through a Prairieville neighborhood.

Details were just made available Saturday evening.

