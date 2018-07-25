Car, softball gear stolen as athlete prepares for overseas tournament

BATON ROUGE - A Woodlawn High School graduate who is looking forward to a softball career, had her prized possessions taken from her. Hannah DeHart's car was stolen with all of her softball gear inside.

It happened on Saturday evening. The 2006 white Honda Civic was parked in the AMC theater parking lot at the Mall of Louisiana. DeHart says sometime between nine and 10 o'clock the car was taken.

"That was my pride and joy, it took me so long to work for that car," said DeHart. "I've only had it for seven months and it got taken from me."

DeHart says she's made it a habit to lock her car, but somewhere in the hustle and bustle of her day, she misplaced the keys. When she left work that night, the car was gone.

It's never good when a car is stolen, but DeHart is also a softball player, with hopes and dreams of advancing her athletic career.

"I love softball so so much," she said. "It's my favorite sport."

DeHart is playing in a tournament in Italy next month. She leaves Tuesday playing in the American Baseball and Softball Abroad program, which gives US athletes the opportunity to travel overseas and play other teams from all over the world.

"Hundreds of college coaches out there watching us the entire time," she said.

DeHart says her softball gear was in the trunk of her car, including her 2017 Easton bat, cleats, and a glove given to her by her first softball coach. She values the gear at about $800, but she says some of it is priceless.

"I'm honestly more worried about my softball stuff than I am the car," she said.

DeHart along with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for that Honda Civic, hoping to find it before she leaves for Italy.





