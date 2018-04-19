67°
Car reportedly hits building on Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to the scene of a vehicle that reportedly hit a building on Highland Road Wednesday night.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near West Polk Street.
The building the vehicle hit appeared to be a snowball stand. The vehicle was not at the scene when WBRZ News 2 crews arrived.
It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.
