67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car reportedly hits building on Highland Road

1 hour 10 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, April 18 2018 Apr 18, 2018 April 18, 2018 10:54 PM April 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to the scene of a vehicle that reportedly hit a building on Highland Road Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near West Polk Street.

The building the vehicle hit appeared to be a snowball stand. The vehicle was not at the scene when WBRZ News 2 crews arrived.

It is unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days