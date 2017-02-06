Car plows through bedroom wall, couple just feet away

BATON ROUGE - A family is counting their blessings after an SUV crashed through their bedroom wall just moments after they woke up Sunday morning.

According top Baton Rouge Police, a Nissan Pathfinder plowed through the bedroom wall of a Garden District home and landed right on top of the couple's bed just before 9 a.m.. The young couple and their 2-year-old child were fortunate enough to not be in the bed when the vehicle came through.

The man renting the home on Tulip Street, Andrew Chicoine, said the driver then quickly pulled out of the home and took off going the wrong direction on 18th Street as neighbors watched on.

Chicoine says he had gotten up just minutes earlier to take a shower.

"I came right out," Chicoine said. "I was naked and saw a car in my bed. So they got a little show."

Baton Rouge Police are now searching for the late model, maroon Nissan Pathfinder. The vehicle is missing its front end and muffler that fell off in the crash.