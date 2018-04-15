54°
Car overturns on I-10, lands on exit ramp near downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are responding to an accident that occurred Saturday evening.
The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. on I-10 West near Louise Street.
Photos show a black truck sitting upside down on the exit ramp of Louise Street. Sources tell WBRZ the truck flipped over and fell off of I-10, then landed on the exit ramp.
It's unknown what caused the vehicle to crash, and if any other vehicles were involved. Officials say injuries are minor.
Delays are minimal at this time.
