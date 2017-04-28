87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car hits 5 Florida students after they got off school bus

45 minutes 51 seconds ago April 28, 2017 Apr 28, 2017 Friday, April 28 2017 April 28, 2017 3:08 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

POINCIANA - Sheriff's officials say they've arrested a former Mississippi law enforcement officer driver accused of fleeing after hitting five children when they got off a school bus in central Florida.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a Friday news conference that two children were critically injured when the car hit them Thursday afternoon. He says 48-year-old John Camfield injured a pregnant woman when he hit her car before being arrested by an off-duty sheriff's deputy.

The school bus had left the area when the children were hit. Officials said they are between 12 and 15 years old.

Judd says Camfield worked for 10 agencies in Mississippi before moving to Florida. He faces multiple charges including DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days