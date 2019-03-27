67°
Car gets tangled in fallen tree, power lines; Customers still without power in Central
CENTRAL - Several homes are without power after a downed tree knocked out power lines in Central this morning.
According to the Central Fire Department the downed tree was reported in the 13200 block of Lovett Road near Woods Edge before 5 a.m. One car ran into the tree, but no injuries were reported.
According to DEMCO, 80 customers were without power.
No further details were provided.
