75°
Latest Weather Blog
Car gets tangled in fallen tree, power lines
CENTRAL - Several homes were without power after a downed tree knocked out power lines in Central Wednesday morning.
According to the Central Fire Department the downed tree was reported in the 13200 block of Lovett Road near Woods Edge before 5 a.m. One car ran into the tree, but no injuries were reported.
According to DEMCO, 80 customers were without power.
Power was restored later in the day and the road was cleared after 4 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Truck carrying chemical explodes on Arkansas highway
-
The G Code: Author to hold marketing, branding event
-
Metro Council to discuss policy to protect officers during funeral processions
-
Dangerous dog treats found in Baton Rouge
-
Suspect identified in Tuesday's high-speed chase during I-10 gridlock