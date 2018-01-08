59°
Car found in ditch on Acadian Thruway

Monday, January 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency responders found a car in a ditch Monday morning, but no one was injured.

The car was found in Dawson Creek just after 10 a.m. near the intersection of South Acadian Thruway and Bawell Street. Authorities say only one car, with two occupants, was involved. The driver lost control of the vehicle possibly due to wet roads, authorities say.

Bystanders stopped and called police after helping the occupants out of the vehicle. 

