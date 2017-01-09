Car driven over curb, into building Monday

BATON ROUGE – A 68-year-old woman put her foot on the wrong pedal and drove her car into the front of a business Monday around lunch.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8300 block of Florida just after 1 p.m. where someone drove into the front of Buddy's Home Furnishings. Witnesses told WBRZ, the car plowed through the entrance of the store, smashing its way through bricks and glass. The rear portion of the car remained outside, but on the sidewalk.

Police said no tickets were issued. The woman hit the gas instead of the brake, authorities said.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz