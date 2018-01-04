Car damaged during car wash, business does not take responsibility

WALKER - It's not the way Dale Pourciau wanted to start out the New Year. He says a car wash damaged his wife's ride and he should not have to foot the bill.

"I was just in shock," said Pourciau. "I said surely they'll help me out here."

But shocked he is after he says he asked for help and was denied. Both of the mirrors on his wife's Ford Fusion have been damaged. One of the side mirrors was left dangling by a wire and scraped up the paint on the vehicle, the other side mirror is cracked and broken.

Pourciau says he took his wife's car to Big Bad Ben Car Wash on Walker South Road. He purchased the $5 express wash and began to pull forward, a tenant guiding him along on the track. Seconds later, he says he saw his passenger side mirror had been knocked off. Then the other was knocked too.

"It's going to be some expensive damage because it scraped the door here," said Pourciau.

He says the attendant at the car wash apologized and was told to come back in a couple of days to speak with management about the damage.

"The attendant apologized, but the manager refusing to even talk to me or even look at the car was to me, unprofessional," said Pourciau. "He kept pointing to the sign that says we're not responsible for damages."

Wednesday, an attendant at Big Bad Ben Car Wash told 2 On Your Side something similar happened to another car that went through the wash recently. The attendant also said everything is in working order and referenced a sign at the car wash that says the business is not responsible for damages.

A large green sign near the entrance of the car wash says although the wash is very safe, it can't be held responsible for a number of things including antennas, loose molding or chrome, previous damage to vehicle, bug shields and sun visors, anything non-factory, damage due to drivers negligence, isolated scratches, windshield wipers, side mirrors, or any vehicle over six years old.

Pourciau says he does not appreciate how things were handled and he won't be returning to that car wash. He got a repair estimate today of $800 to fix the paint and two side mirrors.