86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashes into tree on Blackwater Road

2 hours 44 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, July 14 2018 Jul 14, 2018 July 14, 2018 4:40 PM July 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Blackwater Road.

The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Blackwater Road near Carey Road in Baker.

There is no word yet on what caused the accident.

Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene in stable condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days