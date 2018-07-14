86°
Car crashes into tree on Blackwater Road
BAKER - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle that crashed into a tree on Blackwater Road.
The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Blackwater Road near Carey Road in Baker.
There is no word yet on what caused the accident.
Sources tell WBRZ one person was transported from the scene in stable condition.
