Car crashes into home on Kenmore Ave.
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews responded the scene of a car that crashed into a house early Tuesday morning.
The home is in the 500 block of Kenmore Ave. in Mid City.
No one was home at the time of the crash. Authorities say no injuries have been reported. No word on what led to the crash at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
