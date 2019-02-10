Car crashes into ditch on Brightside Drive, mows down light pole

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle took out a light pole Sunday evening on Brightside Drive.

The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Brightside near Rivermeadow Drive.

A car reportedly crashed into a street light, knocking it down. The vehicle then landed in a nearby ditch.

It's still unclear what exactly caused the accident, but sources tell WBRZ there were no injuries.