Car crashes into ditch on Brightside Drive, mows down light pole
BATON ROUGE - A vehicle took out a light pole Sunday evening on Brightside Drive.
The incident was reported just after 5:30 p.m. on Brightside near Rivermeadow Drive.
A car reportedly crashed into a street light, knocking it down. The vehicle then landed in a nearby ditch.
It's still unclear what exactly caused the accident, but sources tell WBRZ there were no injuries.
