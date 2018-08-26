79°
Car crashes into building near Cortana Mall

Saturday, August 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge Police are on the scene of a car crash near the closed Mervyns in Cortana Mall.

BRPD says the car hit a building in reverse.

There have been no reported injuries.

This is a developing story, this all the information we have at the time.

