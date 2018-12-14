55°
Latest Weather Blog
Car crashes, flips into ditch near Cortana Walmart
BATON ROUGE - Police say a person suffering from a medical emergency crashed into a ditch near a local Walmart Friday.
The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. outside the Walmart on Cortana Place. Police said the incident was originally reported as a shooting but later confirmed no one was shot.
Photos from the scene show an overturned vehicle partially submerged in the ditch.
Authorities said the victim is expected to be OK.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Giving the gift of warmth: Pat's Coats for Kids distribution day 2018
-
Grab your caps: LSU, Southern students set to graduate
-
Livingston Parish looking to crack down on duplicate tax exemptions
-
Ascension Parish man frustrated after rats from abandon property invade home
-
Witness: Child found on floor of apartment bathroom after self-inflicted shooting