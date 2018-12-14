Car crashes, flips into ditch near Cortana Walmart

BATON ROUGE - Police say a person suffering from a medical emergency crashed into a ditch near a local Walmart Friday.

The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. outside the Walmart on Cortana Place. Police said the incident was originally reported as a shooting but later confirmed no one was shot.

Photos from the scene show an overturned vehicle partially submerged in the ditch.

Authorities said the victim is expected to be OK.