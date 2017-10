Car crashes, ends up flipped in driveway Monday night

BATON ROUGE - A car crashed and flipped near a house on Park Meadow Avenue in Baton Rouge Monday night.

Crews were called to the 11000 block of Park Meadow Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports of a car crashing into a house.

First responders were checking underground gas lines at the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.