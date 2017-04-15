Car bomb kills at least 39 Syria evacuees

BEIRUT - A Lebanese TV channel close to the Syrian government is airing footage showing new buses arriving at an evacuation point that was site of a major explosion that killed dozens.



Al-Manar TV says the buses arriving late Saturday are to replace those damaged by the explosion that left at least 39 killed. A war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, says 43 were killed in the blast that hit the al-Rashidin area, on the edge of Aleppo city. The area controlled by rebels was hit by a car bomb as buses carrying thousands of evacuees from pro-government areas were stuck after a population transfer deal stalled.



The much criticized deal is to transfer thousands from besieged pro-government and anti-government areas. Critics say the deal amounts to "demographic engineering."