91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car accelerates on raised driveway, kills 73-year-old man

1 hour 17 minutes 7 seconds ago Thursday, September 20 2018 Sep 20, 2018 September 20, 2018 12:25 PM September 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police say a 73-year-old man directing a driver to park on an elevated driveway was killed when the vehicle accelerated too quickly and ran into him and a house.

A news release says police are investigating, and the coroner will release the victim's name after an autopsy. Police did not release the name or age of the driver in Wednesday's accident.

They say other information, including possible charges, is not available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days