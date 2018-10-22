66°
CAPTURED: Authorities locate 'violent' criminal accused of rape in Texas

1 hour 6 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 October 22, 2018 8:17 PM October 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Tywarnd McMillian was arrested Monday evening in Baytown, Texas. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says he will be transported back to Louisiana at a later date.

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are searching for a convicted felon accused of raping a woman last week.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Guedry Road in reference to a rape Friday evening. The suspect was identified as 45-year-old Tywarnd "T" McMillian.

The victim told deputies she had known McMillian for about three years before the alleged attack.

McMillian is wanted on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree sexual battery, false imprisonment, and offender armed with a dangerous weapon.

Deputies say he is a known violent offender with a criminal history with charges that include charges including armed robbery, first-degree robbery, illegal carrying of weapons, several drug violations, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of McMillian can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636.

