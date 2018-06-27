CAPTURED: Authorities arrest alleged child predator

UPDATE: Durice "Joey" Richard has been arrested.

According to a release, authorities had received multiple tips that he was in the Otis area. Richard was arrested by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning.

LAFAYETTE - Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an alleged child predator.

According to a release from Attorney General Jeff Landry, authorities are looking for 65-year-old Durice "Joey" Richard.

Richard is wanted is wanted by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation on 30 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children, two counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13), two counts of attempted production of sexual abuse images/videos of children, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Richard, an electrician who sells generators, was last known to be in the Lafayette area, according to the release. He is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet Silverado truck with a large dent on the back.

“Richard is considered dangerous, and anyone who comes in contact with him should immediately contact local law enforcement,” said General Landry. “If anyone has information on Richard or his potential victims, please call 911; callers do not have to give their names.”