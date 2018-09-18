'Captain Marvel' trailer released, some scenes shot in Louisiana

Marvel film fans have spent most of the summer waiting for this moment -- the first trailer for the company's newest film "Captain Marvel." Since the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp," all eyes have turned to Carol Danvers and her superhero alias.

Parts of the principal photography were shot in Louisiana, specifically Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Set in the 1990s, "Captain Marvel" stars Brie Larson as an ex-Air Force fighter pilot whose DNA was mixed with an alien, giving her superhuman strength, energy projection and flight. Samuel L. Jackson also reprises his role as Nick Fury, who still has both eyes in the trailer.

Marvel Studios is celebrating its 10th year in business stemming from Robert Downey Jr. and "Iron Man" in 2008. The latest installment will be the 21st film in the series that has made nearly $17.5 billion since it began.

"Captain Marvel" premieres on March 8, 2019.