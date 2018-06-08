75°
Capitals beat Golden Knights 4-3, win their 1st Stanley Cup

7 hours 32 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 June 07, 2018 10:16 PM June 07, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.
 
Alex Ovechkin scored midway through the game and Lars Eller had a go-ahead goal with 6:37 left in the third period, lifting the Capitals to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.
 
The expansion Golden Knights closed their record-breaking season with their first four-game losing streak.
 
The Capitals went into the third trailing 3-2 and went ahead after Devante Smith-Pelly and Eller scored 2:31 apart midway through the pivotal period.
 
Braden Holtby, who made a spectacular stick save to help win Game 2, made enough saves to seal the win while the clock appeared to malfunction after Vegas pulled Marc-Andre Fleury to add an extra skater with more than a minute remaining.

