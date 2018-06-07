Capitals beat Golden Knights 4-3, win their 1st Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.



Alex Ovechkin scored midway through the game and Lars Eller had a go-ahead goal with 6:37 left in the third period, lifting the Capitals to a 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 on Thursday night.



The expansion Golden Knights closed their record-breaking season with their first four-game losing streak.



The Capitals went into the third trailing 3-2 and went ahead after Devante Smith-Pelly and Eller scored 2:31 apart midway through the pivotal period.



Braden Holtby, who made a spectacular stick save to help win Game 2, made enough saves to seal the win while the clock appeared to malfunction after Vegas pulled Marc-Andre Fleury to add an extra skater with more than a minute remaining.