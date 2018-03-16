Capital area prepares for St. Patrick's Day Parade

BATON ROUGE - The annual 'Wearin' of the Green' parade will roll for three hours starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event brings thousands of people to the Garden District and Perkins Road.

Many nearby businesses were getting ready for the celebration Friday. But they weren't the only ones.

“This is the last punch, the big push before the parade,” said Deborah Fournet, the owner of Party Paradise.

Before tossing them into the crowd, those riding on the floats are heading to bead stores.

“I'm here today picking up all the stuff and getting my green ready,” said Preston Bordelon.

The throws are being purchased by the case-full. While other businesses, like Zippy’s, are stocking up on items to sell.

“St. Patrick’s Day is essentially an entire week wrapped into one day,” says General Manager, Blair Kornegay. “Usually around 12:30 it will hit here, and it’s literally an ocean of people in the parking lot.”

Across the street, homeowners are getting their yards ready. This is Jacques Hopkins’ first time living along the parade route.

“We are kind of going overkill,” he said. “We just put this fence in about two weeks ago, we have a temporary fence on the side and we have a super bead catcher here.”

A sign in Hopkins' front yard reads ‘Pat’s Beads Here’.

“I hear that Pat [Shingleton] likes to throw beads,” said Hopkins. “So we're giving him a good opportunity for that.”

Pat will be walking in the parade. WBRZ will also have a float and live coverage during the parade starting at 9:30 a.m.